It’s good to know that there are folks reading my columns, even if they don’t see eye to eye with everything I submit. That’s fine, though, because sometimes I re-read my offerings months or years later and wonder what I even meant or why I said what I said. All part of being human and possessing the blessing of interpreting and embracing what we wish, especially in the tumultuous, ever-morphing times we live in. That’s what I say.
I wrote a column in September concerning what Florida governor-hopeful Ron DeSantis said about the platform of his opponent, Andrew Gillum: “The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state.”
A collective gasp was heard from much of the mainstream media, who passed it on in immediate news, and suddenly it was being interpreted and misinterpreted ad nauseum by anybody who wanted to use it for whatever reason.
I have no idea what motivated DeSantis to incorporate that phrase into one of his sentences. If it was meant as a dig of some sort, he was brazenly wrong to use it. And stupid as well, whether in public or private. I don’t know. And it’s not my concern. As the old country saying goes, I don’t have a dog in this fight. And now I’m hoping that you the reader are not thinking that I see either candidate as a canine. See how easily that can happen?
My friend Patty Ramos, whom I’ve known a good many years (and her husband a great many more), wrote a letter to this newspaper a couple of weeks ago, referencing me several times while sharing her memories of growing up in the era of segregation, a sad period that should never have happened. Her memories are correct, as I’ve studied local history since becoming a charter member of the DeSoto County Historical Society in 1986. I appreciate her sharing them—not because they recounted a painful period, but because they can serve to educate today’s generation on a local level about what their parents/grandparents often endured.
And then a week later there was a personal column in our paper that also referenced me. It was authored by Alibaba Lumumba, someone I have yet to meet. He recounted how I’d referenced phrases and terms that included the word “monkey” in them, agreeing with me that most are exaggerated and the outcry is about nothing. He presented some historical highlights wherein Africans and African Americans were either compared to or were called monkeys outright, which I found educational and terribly unfortunate. He admitted not knowing the intention, heart or mind of DeSantis, and I agree—nobody knows what was actually meant, but yet everybody wants to interpret it how they want. Political opponents have enough issues to spar over as it is, without incorporating slander as a weapon.
As for me, I didn’t even know about the statement until it went from a ripple to a tidal wave overnight, so that’s what gave me the idea for the column about making a monkey out of a molehill. We seem to have grown into a generation that cloaks itself in sensitivity, often daring anyone to say or do anything that we can interpret as being hurtful or hateful because it doesn’t jibe with our own convictions.
Monkeys aside, I’ve heard all people called all names—and have been the target of it myself—whether in person, in letters to this paper, emails, or even notes sent to the editor that were not meant for publication. Yes, we should all be mindful of the power, good and bad, of words. But we should also be leery of those who would twist them into hurtful tools. I’m open to others putting different ideas into my head, but I draw the line when they want to put words in my mouth.
If I wanted to be over-sensitive to those who don’t like who or what I am, I have good reason—I took that ancestry.com DNA testing and learned that I’m comprised of 33 percent Irish, all the way to one percent African American, with Scandinavian, Spanish, Russian, Finnish, Iranian, Turkish ingredients in between, as well as a dozen others. I’m a self-proclaimed mutt when it comes to origin, so there aren’t many cultural slurs that you couldn’t aim in my direction, should you choose to. I’m a little bit of everything, so hit me with your best shot. I promise I won’t generate public outcry or file a lawsuit. Shucks, I won’t even lose a minute’s sleep over it. That’s the key in choosing to slur others, or more importantly, choosing not to. It’s hurtful and it’s childish, too, if you think about it. Compare it to being five years old on the playground and calling someone else you don’t agree with a “poo-poo head.” Now imagine yourself at your age doing basically the same thing. May we all grow up someday.
I’ve yet to be maligned for all those ancestors I mentioned. But like many others, I have been poked fun of (even lambasted) for being born on this side of the Mason Dixon line. I’ve been an inbred hickified hillbilly redneck who likely married a first cousin and may have six toes on at least one of my bare feet, according to some. And my IQ must fluctuate somewhere between nitwit and Neanderthal. Boo-hoo. Poor, poor, pitiful me.
Of course, I’m being facetious here, as I know there are those who’ve been the target of blatant racism, hate and violence, and I won’t make light of that. That is unfortunate and certainly uncalled for. We will always live in a world where people see, believe, and act differently—that’s not going away.
But what does need to go away is believing that hatred of what we don’t understand or accept is the cure for anything.
Be yourself and don’t make it your life’s mission to interfere with others who are being themselves, as well. Stand up for and speak your convictions, but not at the expense of inflicting cruelty on others. I believe that purebloods are a myth. And I also believe we should all focus on being more pure of heart.
That would be a big step in the direction of a brighter tomorrow ... for all of us.
