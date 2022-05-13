Candidate Files for Alexander House Seat
After state Rep. Ramon Alexander announced Thursday he would not seek re-election amid a controversy about alleged sexual harassment, the first candidate has emerged to try to succeed him. Tallahassee Democrat Gallop Franklin opened a campaign account Friday to run in House District 8 in Leon and Gadsden counties, according to the state Division of Elections website. Alexander, D-Tallahassee, had been slated to become House Democratic leader after the November elections. But he announced he would not run for another term in the House after a report by the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper detailed allegations against Alexander by a former Florida A&M University employee. In the newspaper report, Alexander described a consensual relationship with former FAMU athletic-department employee Michael Johnson Jr. — which Johnson denied.
Inpatients with COVID-19 Up Nearly 20 Percent
The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 increased nearly 20 percent during the past week, according to data posted online Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 1,560 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,303 a week earlier. Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units increased from 103 last week to 131 in Friday’s count. Florida in recent weeks has seen a steady increase in patients with COVID-19, though the numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.
Gas Prices Set Another Record High
Florida gasoline prices reached another all-time high Friday, climbing to an average of $4.47 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to the AAA auto club. The average price jumped 7 cents a gallon from Thursday and was 28 cents higher than a week ago. The average price in Florida also topped the national average of $4.43 a gallon. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins pointed to a series of factors in the increased costs. “Right now, what’s driving prices is the expectation that demand for the summer driving season is going to be much stronger than last year,” Jenkins said. “You couple that with lowering supplies here domestically and stronger demand internationally.” Oil-rich Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected global markets. “The fuel market is extremely unstable right now,” Jenkins said. “It’s very volatile heading into a very busy summer travel season. So, it’s really hard to put a pin on what to expect in a month’s time.”
DeSantis Signs Records Expungement Bill
After the measure received unanimous approval in the House and Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will expand minors’ ability to have arrest records expunged if they have completed diversion programs. Under current law, minors who have completed diversion programs can be granted records expunctions for misdemeanor offenses. The bill (HB 195), which will take effect July 1, will expand that to felony offenses, except for forcible felonies and felonies that involve the manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, possession or use of firearms. Delvin Davis, regional policy analyst for criminal justice reform at the SPLC Action Fund, called the measure “common sense” legislation. “It serves no purpose to have children go into adulthood with a criminal record,” Davis said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Numerous studies have shown that a child’s brain is still developing throughout their mid-20’s. They can learn and grow and become rehabilitated. Under this legislation, children can get their records expunged if prosecutors choose to place them in a diversion program instead of the criminal justice system. Records are expunged upon successful completion of the program.”
