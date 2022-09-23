TALLAHASSEE — With a new federal law providing tax breaks for renewable energy, Florida Power & Light on Friday asked state regulators to approve a plan that would pass along an estimated $384.1 million in savings to customers over the next three years.

The plan, which would start with a $25 million refund to customers in January, would trim rate increases that FPL customers will face in 2023.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments