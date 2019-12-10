A jury unanimously agreed at the Lee County courthouse on Tuesday evening that Mark Sievers should be sentenced to death for the 2015 murder of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers.
One of the reasons Judge Kyle gave the Mark Sievers plenty of time to consider testifying and directly asked the defendant the question was to prevent his lawyers from using that as an issue on appeal.
Peter Dennis, a criminal defense attorney, told WINK News Mark Sievers is still far away from dying for his crimes.
“There is first a direct appeal that goes automatically to the Supreme Court,” Dennis said. “They’re going to be looking at things that happened in the trial itself and their purpose is just to make sure that people who are sentenced to death all have an equal opportunity in the court.”
Mark Sievers’ attorneys will most likely appeal the decision. Dennis said they could include ineffective assistance of counsel, which means the council did not do a good enough job in the defense, or mental illnesses. The lawyers can also include things that may not have directly been brought up in the trial as “newly discovered evidence.”
A United States Justice Dept study found that in 2010, a death row inmate wanted an average of 15 years from sentencing to execution. The governor signs a “death warrant” once the appeals have been exhausted and shortly after that, Dennis told WINK, “usually the execution will take place.”
That leaves the next big question.
“It’s either the electric chair,” Dennis said, “which most people don’t elect or lethal injection.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.