Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton was unanimously confirmed Friday by the Senate, less than a day after a law was enacted that gave Gov. Ron DeSantis more say in the appointment process. Hamilton’s confirmation was held up for two days as the Senate waited for the House to approve the measure (SB 1658) changing appointment procedures. The House approved the bill Thursday, and DeSantis quickly signed it. The new law, which went into effect upon the governor’s signature, increased the governor’s power to appoint the secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, the commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the executive director of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. As an example, it says the governor will be able to appoint the Department of Environmental Protection secretary with the “concurrence of three members of the Cabinet or subject to confirmation by the Senate.” Republican lawmakers started moving forward with changes after a clash last year between DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried over DeSantis’ decision to appoint Hamilton without Cabinet approval. The governor’s office cited part of the state Constitution dealing with executive departments that said: “When provided by law, confirmation by the Senate or the approval of three members of the Cabinet shall be required for appointment to or removal from any designated statutory office.” But Fried pointed to a law creating the Department of Environmental Protection. That law said, “The head of the Department of Environmental Protection shall be a secretary, who shall be appointed by the governor, with the concurrence of three members of the Cabinet. The secretary shall be confirmed by the Florida Senate. The secretary shall serve at the pleasure of the governor.” DeSantis appointed Hamilton to the secretary position in late August. Hamilton has been with the agency since 2007 after a 20-year career with the U.S. Air Force.
