SARASOTA — As federal lawmakers struggled to avert a government shutdown Wednesday, two local boards separately agreed to end potentially costly litigation over water.
In separate meetings Wednesday, the Peace River/Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority (Authority) board and the Polk Regional Water Cooperative (Polk) approved an agreement that will bring an end to litigation over withdrawals from the Peace River.
The agreement averts a trial scheduled to begin in late January before an administrative law judge with the state Division of Administrative Hearings.
“This agreement and issuance of the permit will allow the Authority to move forward with planning another reservoir to meet the water needs of the region for future generations,” Patrick Lehman, executive director of the Authority, said through a press release.
The agreement reached Wednesday incorporates the principles of agreement the parties announced last month, an early signal of their willingness to reach a settlement and avoid a trial.
Under the terms of the agreement, Polk and the cities within Polk County will drop their challenges to a permit issued to the authority by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (commonly known as Swiftmud) allowing the authority to withdraw up to 258 million gallons of water a day from the Peace River to meet the future needs of its customers.
But that permitted withdrawal can be reduced up to 48 million gallons of water per day if Polk receives a permit to withdraw water from the Peace River in the next ten years.
Both boards also agreed to support each other’s permits, and will jointly request that Swiftmud re-evaluate the minimum flows and levels in the Peace River in anticipation of further increased withdrawals from the river.
Finally, the two boards will work together to identify current and future water allocations planned for the Peace River and to identify opportunities to expand water supplies for the future.
“The thing about litigation is that it creates ill will and doesn’t produce any water,” Commissioner Alan Maio, chairman of the Authority board, said through the press release. “Settling this matter underscores our commitment to invest public dollars in what matters, delivering quality water, when we need it, now and in the future.”
Swiftmud Executive Director Brian Armstrong was equally happy to see the boards reach a settlement.
“The District is happy that the parties were able to work together cooperatively and reach a settlement that meets each of their interests, provides future cooperation to protect the Peace River and ends expensive litigation,” Armstrong said.
In November, Lehman said the Authority had spent close to $300,000 defending it’s permit, and anticipated that if the matter would proceed to trial, that those costs would exceed $500,000.
The water war began when Swiftmud issued a notice of its intent earlier this year to approve a permit requested by the Authority for the additional withdrawals, and Polk, joined by the county’s five cities, filed a lawsuit challenging the issuance of the permit on the last day of a 21-day comment period. That litigation was subsequently removed to the state Division of Administrative Hearings for consideration, where the case is currently pending.
Within five days of the formal execution of the agreement by all the parties, they will file a joint motion with the administrative law judge requesting that jurisdiction of the matter be relinquished to Swiftmud. The would then allow Swiftmud to formally approve the Authority’s permit.
That is expected to happen by the end of the year.
