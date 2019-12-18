How do you celebrate the 60th anniversary of a building?
You hold a party in it. And raise money to renovate it.
All on the same night.
The South Venice Civic Association, which was founded in 1955, will hold a New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31 to ring in the new year. But a more important purpose will be to raise funds for renovation of the community center, a building that opened in 1959 and has served the community well for more than half a century.
Fellowship Bible Church worships every Sunday in the SVCA building. It’s rented by others from time to time. Members of the SVCA Board of Directors hope a renovated community center will benefit the church and also bring in more rental business.
“This hall is where we make our money,” Bernard “Duke” Doogue, president of the board, said after the October general meeting. “We do a lot of functions and we want to do more.”
Doogue has a background in marketing and the food and beverage industry. He has an eye on improving the kitchen (more stainless steel). A convection oven and warmers will be installed, so caterers will be comfortable. Improving the electrical system in the kitchen is a priority.
Board members also want to update the restrooms. “Let’s face it. They’re very dated,” Doogue said. “We want to get them updated and beautiful.”
The blinds and jalousies in the main hall will be repaired or replaced, he said.
“We want to make it more comfortable for everybody,” Doogue said. “So it’s updating, modernizing for safety’s sake, most importantly. But secondly, I want to see better equipment, because often (renters) like to have use of the equipment.”
Quotes are coming in for work to be done. Updating the kitchen electrical system will cost $4,000-$10,000. Renovating the parking lot will cost about $6,500. Improving the irrigation system will cost about $1,500. Money permitting, they’d like to convert the basketball court to another use. A pool doesn’t make sense. Pickleball is unlikely.
“The roof is in great condition,” Doogue said. It’s only about three years old. The building is structurally very sound. “It’s all (about) the fine-tuning details,” he said.
Preservation of the SVCA building is critical to the community, Doogue says, “because we don’t have any other sort of decent gathering place of this size.”
He added that it’s important to have programs that attract residents to SVCA public meetings in the building, located at 720 Alligator Drive, in South Venice. To that end, they invited two people to speak about environmental issues on Oct. 21 and 43 people attended, one of their largest turnouts in some time. Other key topics this year included: wills, trusts and estates; invasive plant species and the 2020 Census. Future public meetings are scheduled for Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 23, April 20 and May 18. All fall on the third Monday of the month. A bloodmobile will be at the community center on Saturday, Jan. 18. A CPA will talk about new income tax laws on Jan. 20. A community yard sale will be held on Feb. 29. It’s the SVCA’s biggest fundraiser.
An arts and crafts show and sale was held Dec. 7. The annual business expo is set for Jan. 25. It’s hoped that events like these, as well as a wine tasting on Nov. 1, and pancake breakfasts planned monthly from December through April, including a visit by Santa, will bring more community members into the building, Doogue said.
He wants it to feel “like a club.”
The SVCA showed vast potential as a host of big events on July 4 when it hosted “Burgers and BBQ with Bandana,” an Independence Day picnic celebration featuring the popular local band. There were 180 people in the hall. At least 40 were turned away.
“That proves to me that if you have the right product, people will come,” Doogue said.
The average age of residents in Venice is about 68. Doogue says the average age of residents of South Venice is 65-plus “but there is a change occurring.” Some people are selling their homes to young families, which Doogue calls “a fabulous trend.”
“We have a line that we use: ‘The Heart of South Venice since 1955,’ because we’ve been here since 1955,” Doogue said. “I think it’s critical that you attract people. We want to be the center of information to our community.”
If the community center is the heart of South Venice, then the residents are the heart of the community. New residents who attend a public meeting at the community center likely will meet SVCA board member Rick Curwood, who has lived nearly all of his 72 years in South Venice.
“I could live in any gated community that I desire, but I don’t desire to live in a gated community,” Curwood said. “I like the laid-back, friendly people in South Venice.
To accommodate new and existing residents, the board has scheduled what Doogue calls an “educated homeowner series” of meeting programs, including topics like septic systems and wells, “because we all have that issue,” he said.
They’ve also reactivated a Government Affairs Committee, due in part to the Sarasota County Government contemplating switching South Venice, the largest community in Sarasota County, with 7,500 homes, from septic to sewer. Reactivation is not a “political” move, Doogue said. But they consider it vital.
“It’s very important that we have a voice,” he said. “We want to be considered.”
