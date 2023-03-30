NORTH PORT — An off-duty reserve police officer heading north up Tamiami Trail this week noticed another driver going the same direction, only he was doing it in the southbound lane.
The officer, Michael Morales, quickly pulled his car into the median, hurried over to the southbound lane, put his left hand up and waved the driver off the road.
Once out of the lanes of traffic, Morales was able to shut the car off.
The impromptu traffic stop resulted in a cautionary video from the North Port Police — and a DUI arrest for the driver, according to reports.
Donald Stuart O’Leary Jr., 74, of the 7500 block of Berwick Street, was charged with DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater, according to court records.
Officer Jeffrey Hardt Jr. arrived at the scene to investigate the driver. He wrote in his report that O’Leary smelled of alcohol and was swaying. Hardt wrote that there was a wet stain on O’Leary’s pants in the groin area, and that O’Leary refused to say where he was coming from, because he knew he was “busted.”
O’Leary failed field sobriety tests and took two breathalyzer tests that each registered 0.17% blood-alcohol level, the officer reported. That’s more than twice the legal limit for driving in Florida, which is .08%.
O’Leary was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on $120 bond Monday. He was released Sunday and has a May 1 arraignment scheduled.
