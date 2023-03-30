NPPD Reserve Officer Michael Morales sees wrong-way driver and makes the operator stop. The driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence.

NORTH PORT — An off-duty reserve police officer heading north up Tamiami Trail this week noticed another driver going the same direction, only he was doing it in the southbound lane.

Daniel O'Leary

The officer, Michael Morales, quickly pulled his car into the median, hurried over to the southbound lane, put his left hand up and waved the driver off the road.


