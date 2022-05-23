WELLEN PARK — Police are investigating a death that happened after an elderly woman fell from a golf-cart-like vehicle in the Gran Paradiso community Sunday.
The death was first reported Monday by the a statement from the homeowners association in Gran Paradiso, a large subdivision of the Wellen Park community in North Port.
The release, from Board of Directors President Steve Glunt, said the person was riding as a passenger in a golf cart, but fell out. The person got back into the cart and continued home, but later died of an unspecified cause.
The person was an elderly female, said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, said police are investigating the woman’s death. It happened on the sidewalk at Tamiami Trail and Preto Boulevard, the entrance to Gran Paradiso.
“While negotiating a curve in the sidewalk, the front-right tire ran off the hard surface and into the grass. The front passenger was thrown from her seat and ejected onto the grassy area,” Taylor wrote Monday in an email to The Daily Sun.
The passenger said she was “OK” and got back in the golf cart, Taylor reported. “They then drove home to their residence where, while walking into the home the passenger suddenly collapsed and went unconscious. The passenger was flown to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
“Although the golf cart was equipped with seat belts, the occupant was not wearing one. At this time, this is an open traffic homicide investigation.
He said the cart was unregistered.
Taylor said the vehicle was not exactly a golf cart, but an LSV or low-speed vehicle that resembles a golf cart, but can have a top speed of 25 mph. A golf cart can’t go faster than 20 mph. He said it was traveling a very low rate of speed when the woman fell out.
“We need to be supportive as a community to this family, as well as their friends and neighbors,” Glunt wrote in his statement.
