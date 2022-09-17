PORT CHARLOTTE — When Carol Leonard fell outside her home and couldn’t get up, she wasn’t sure what to do. But she stayed calm.
Her husband, Antonio “Tony” Leonard, was in Rhode Island visiting his 95-year-old mother, so she figured he would be no help.
“I finally just laid down and thought I would go to sleep. I was hoping there weren’t any ants around,” she said, resigning herself to lying there until someone noticed her.
“I talked to God: ‘This is in your hands,’” she remembered.
It was the couple’s home security cameras that were instrumental in getting her help
“(Tony) was looking at our house through our security cameras,” Leonard told The Daily Sun in an interview.
She said it was ironic because “he didn’t want them (the cameras) in the first place.”
Tony Leonard randomly checked his home’s security camera with his phone, and saw his wife lying on the ground.
He immediately called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Within a few minutes help arrived.
“All of a sudden I see a CCSO coming toward me and I said, ‘How did you know?’” Carol said.
It was Deputy Wade Beasley, who said her husband called for help.
“I could not move and look at him to say thank you,” she continued. She said she couldn’t think of anything to say other than: “I can only see the green of your pants.”
She said she wanted to say a whole lot more, however.
“He was unbelievable — it was the most wonderful sight to see that famous green color,” she said. “But I was comforted by his just being there, and he told me a sea of blue was on its way.”
Leonard said that he was right. Soon, paramedics from Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived.
“There were so many blue legs around me,” she said. “They all worked so well together.”
Leonard said she didn’t recall all of the events as she was slipping in and out of consciousness.
After her surgery, she said she told husband Tony, “I have to get the name of that cop.”
Once she did, Leonard wrote to The Daily Sun about Beasley and how he comforted her after.
After a quick call to CCSO headquarters, a meeting was arranged, and Carol and Tony Leonard got to thank Beasley face to face.
He recently stopped by their home. Their reunion was rather emotional for Carol and also Beasley, who said he felt blessed by being employed by CCSO and able to help in situations like Leonard’s.
He said when dispatch sent him to the Leonard’s home, he wasn’t sure what event led up to the distress call.
Trained to assess situations, Beasley quickly realized that Leonard “was scared and hurting.”
“I made sure she knew she wasn’t alone.”
Telling Leonard to keep breathing, he asked her what had happened.
“He really stood by my side,” Carol said.
Beasley told the gathering he began his career a little over two decades ago, beginning with the DeSoto Correctional Institution. From there he worked for the Arcadia Police Department, the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office, and in 2002 he came to CCSO.
After enjoying some light conversation and banter with the Leonards, Beasley agreed to pose for a photo with them before leaving.
“God could not have sent a better person to me,” Carol Leonard said about the man who apparently will forever be her hero.
