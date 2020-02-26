ENGLEWOOD — Kim Parks strutted across the stage in a blue bathing suit. Jan Tossava wore a turquoise flowery off-the-shoulder dress and Hope Schmidt rocked an outfit made of recyclable materials.
Models Janice Morris, Eileen Freda joined Parks, Tossava and Schmidt Friday at the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club "cruise to no where" luncheon fundraiser. The women modeled fashions including footwear, purses and clothing made from recycled plastics from Swim Mart store 1500 Placida Road managed by Linda Zenga.
While on stage, the crowd applauded Schmidt, the former 20-year Lemon Bay High School nurse, after learning she returned to college to get her masters degree.
Now money raised from the event will go to scholarships for three students pursuing nursing.
"Last year we were able to give away four $1,000 scholarships for the first time," said June Brown, scholarship chair. "This year we will be giving three Lemon Bay High School seniors scholarships."
Brown said the woman's club helps children of all ages including collecting underwear for Englewood Elementary School students in need.
In April, the club is donating to Englewood Helping Hand, which is in the final stages of raising money for a new social services building, and to the Englewood Community Care Clinic which gives free health services to uninsured residents and SOLVE Maternity Homes for support and counseling for unplanned and at-risk pregnancies.
"Our club is always doing something to help in the community," Brown said. "We will be giving the three charities $500 each."
Last year, the club, which has more than 100 members, celebrated its 100 years as a active group in Englewood. Along with their efforts, members say their building is aging and they could use help with some projects.
"We have a flooring issue, we need our front doorway and railing fixed," said past president Sherrie Cook. "We need some parts of the building painted. In order to get some help and funding we can apply for historical grants because we are on the historical registry. It would be nice to partner up with the Rotary or the high school or other groups looking for community service projects. We have done it before and it's been helpful to our members who can't get on a ladder or do repairs."
During the fashion show, Zenga helped raise money by donating funds from her jewelry collection and a gift basket valued at more than $150.
"I think this is a lovely group," she said. "I loved being a part of this event."
After the show, the standing-room-only crowd participated in a hula dance to the song "Tiny Bubbles" led by entertainer Bonnie Weisensee.
"This was the best cruise to nowhere — ever," Cook said. "Our chairs Jerry Furlani and Linda Barber and the rest of the committee did a great job. We all had fun."
For more information about membership or community service, visit www.lemonbaywomansclub.com.
