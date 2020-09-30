SOUTH VENICE — Women will build a Habitat house beginning the first Saturday in October.
Spots on the work crew are still available to help a local family build and purchase their forever home.
This event is designed to empower women to help families build strength, stability and independence. Women Build participants come together to build stronger, safer communities.
We at Habitat have the ability to provide opportunities for hands-on learning.
Given these tools, women can succeed in changing their communities. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved.
Due to Covid-19, Habitat is revamping its usual Women Build Week this year to allow for social distancing.
Women Build Month will take place during October 2020 on each Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
If you can’t attend but still want to donate, consider a $50 virtual ticket. With your ticket, you receive: a Women Build t-shirt, your name written in the walls of the Women Build home, and a gift bag.
For more information, contact Christina McCauley at cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org
Habitat for Humanity, South Sarasota County., Inc. is at 280 Alligator Drive, Venice, FL 34293.
To register and make a donation, visit the local Habitat website at habitatsouthsarasota.org
