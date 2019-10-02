Women are natural-born leaders. Yet, many feel overwhelmed by attempting to juggle life’s demands and have it all — home, family and career. How to balance work and home life?
The Women’s Resource Center will explore these issues with BeingWE (Being Women Empowered), a guided conversation series for women by women, created by Keren Lifrak, an area-based entrepreneur and real estate professional.
“Smart, capable, talented, funny, fascinating women around the world experience the same frustrations and share the same victories,” Lifrak said. “What will start with an inquiry will lead to an open conversation, guided by a variety of relevant topics and facilitated in an empowering way.”
The series launches with three sessions (three more will be announced): The Superwoman Badge (Thursday, Oct. 29); Women in Business: Creating What’s Possible Against All Odds (Tuesday, Dec. 3); and Follow Your Bliss: How Our Brains Are Uniquely Wired to Take Action (Thursday, Jan. 23).
Each session takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and all genders are welcome to participate. The fee per session is $25, with a sliding scale available. Sessions will be held at Women’s Resource Center, 340 South Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. To register, visit BeingWE.net.
Lifrak says that participants will “inquire into what it means to be an empowered woman in the 21st century. We’ll uncover myths, share commonalities, and discover valuable tools and practices that provide clarity, freedom, and inspire us all. BeingWE is a space where we get to step into the author role in our own life, rather than reacting to a life given to us by our environment or conditions. We get to redefine our potential as women and leaders.”
She adds that by collaborating with the Women’s Resource Center, “Our aim is to create a space where women acknowledge each other and our shared struggles. We listen and learn from the women participating in the conversation as the heroes and leaders we are, while also allowing for being vulnerable and authentic. That’s what real courage is, and that’s where a real opportunity arises for a shift in our experience and owning our power.”
Ashley Brown, president and CEO of Women’s Resource Center, explains that “More than ever, women are taking the lead in conversations about change, empowerment and our role in supporting and mentoring each other in those efforts. It is great that WRC has the ability to open our doors for programs like BeingWE.”
For more information, visit MyWRC.org.
