The spirit of Christmas took on a deeper meaning for more than a dozen senior citizens on the afternoon of Dec. 19. That is when volunteer members of Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice handed out gifts and refreshments to 14 senior men and women at the Venice Senior Friendship Center. Additional gifts were earmarked for shut-ins whose gifts were set to be hand-delivered before Christmas.
The BPWEV event was titled “Women Helping Seniors.”
Upon entering the SFC, guests were invited to enjoy wine, appetizers and Christmas cookies while sitting at tables covered with white cloths. The refreshments were provided by Jessica Beane with Utopia Home Health Care, one of the SFC’s corporate sponsors.
Esther Bird, event organizer, gave a short welcoming speech before the gift-giving began.
“You’ve all been invited to a private cocktail party, and there will be surprises,” she said with a smile.
She explained that she is employed by SFC and also is a long-time member of BPWEV, an organization that supports women’s rights to have equal opportunities in the workplace. The local organization follows the mission of the national Business and Professional Women, which men can also join.
“The original BPW members were suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote,” Bird said. “The organization began in 1919. These women were ostracized and worse by their families, friends and neighbors, all because they wanted equality and they wanted to vote. They endured abuse and hardships, but they didn’t give up.
“Our BPW raises money all year to provide educational scholarships to women – usually single mothers – so they can go to college and get a good job to help them and their children have a better life.
“Another way we help is to collect money and give it to The Salvation Army for their donations to help mothers and children, and SFC donates to mothers and children through the “Women Helping Women” program.
Adopt seniors for Christmas
As an offshoot of the WHW program, Bird was inspired to connect the dots for others in relation to her work with SFC. At a meeting prior to the Dec. 19 event she suggested to BPWEV members that they adopt seniors for gift-giving at Christmastime, calling it “Women Helping Seniors.” BPWEV members liked the idea.
“One BPWEV member would adopt a senior and present him or her with a gift,” Bird said. “All of their hands shot up to join in.”
April Moschini, senior center manager, said she heard about the idea from Bird.
“I said ‘Yes, let’s have a party at SFC so BPWEV members can give the gifts,’” Moschini explained.
The names of the seniors to benefit from the event were gleaned from various community sources.
Excited to give
At the party, Bird went on to explain that she has fond memories of being 10 years old and being excited to give to help others, rather than receiving, as was her focus until that age. She still finds joy in giving.
“Let’s get to the nitty gritty,” she said as she invited the BPWEV ladies to begin handing out their gifts to their chosen senior.
Bird gave out the first gift, which went to Cindy Carstens, seated with her friend, Mike White, who received Morina Chmielak’s first gift to him. White immediately responded with a surprised look on his face.
“I just thought I was coming here for a little party, some food and to meet other people,” he said.
Excitement was in the air as the BPWEV members handed out wrapped packages to the guests, who responded with oohs and aahs, laughter and tears of joy.
The seniors received more than one gift, and while many of the gifts had been recently purchased, some of them were brand new gifts that had been purchased for BPW members at their own holiday parties or from other donor sources.
For example, when a BPWEV member decided to give away her new gift she had received at a neighborhood party to the guest of the Women Helping Seniors event, all the other partiers donated their gifts to the event.
Moschini, who works at both the Sarasota and Venice Friendship Centers, said many of the nurses at Sarasota Memorial Hospital take up a collection of new wrapped Christmas gifts to donate to the SFC of Sarasota County annually, and those gifts were part of the donations to the seniors at the Venice event. Some of those gifts contained chocolates and toiletries and other things the seniors would need.
At the end of the event, one guest offered her appreciation to the ladies for all the gifts and food and caring.
In tears, she said: “Thank you all very much for everything. You don’t know how much it means to us.”
Editor’s note: Gondolier Correspondent Audrey Blackwell will write a series of articles in the coming months about the Suffragist Project being conducted by Florida Studio Theatre. The first article will appear on the front page of Our Town on New Year’s Day. Members of the BPW were among the country’s first suffragists.
