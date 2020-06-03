OSPREY — Sixteen girls receiving Sarasota County high school diplomas this year also are receiving $5,000 scholarships from The Oaks Women’s Club.
The scholarships are based on academic excellence, financial need, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service.
The recipients were chosen by The OWC Scholarship Committee in March from a pool of 48 applicants. Of those, 28 were interviewed, a news release said.
A total of $80,000 is being awarded, along with $37,000 for second-year scholarship recipients from the Class of 2019.
An annual April lunch was postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.
The OWC hopes to be able to celebrate these young women at a December luncheon.
The 16 awardees of this year’s $5,000 scholarships, and their intended colleges, are:
• AALIYAH BROWN — Booker High School, University of Central Florida
• KELLY CHEN — Venice High School, University of Florida
• BRIDGET DOWDY — Venice High School, Florida State University
• JAELYN FLOYD — Venice High School, University of North Florida
• NICOLETTE KULCSAR — Venice High School, University of South Florida
• STAR MAJOR — Venice High School, University of South Florida
• OLIVIA MONTOUR — Venice High School, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
• NATALIJA NIKOLIC — Booker High School, Florida State University
• SOPHIA PEARCE — Venice High School, The College of the Florida Keys
• ISABEL PERINE — Booker High School, Florida Southern College
• KATE RUMISEK — North Port High School, University of Central Florida
• LAUREN SHINN — Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, High Point University
• VANESSA SUEIRO — Riverview High School, Barnard College, Columbia University
• HAILEY THOMPSON — Venice High School, Florida State University
• ALEXIS VARGAS — Riverview High School, Eckerd College
• ALEXANDRA WHETZEL — Venice High School, University of South Florida
