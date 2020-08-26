SARASOTA — As concern grows about the spread of coronavirus, many people are turning to home health care as an alternative to long-term care facilities.
This is driving up the demand and the wages for trained home health aides in the region.
The Women’s Resource Center is partnering with Help at Home Homecare to provide a webinar about how individuals interested in this occupation can receive free training. The information session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program to link women to quality jobs and funded training.
WRC is hosting the home health aide free informational webinar on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
To register, go to mywrc.org/CCHealthCareers or call 941-256-9721.
Participants can tune in by phone or computer to learn more. Free individual career coaching is also available.
The objective of the webinar is to recruit candidates for a fully-funded training program that pays students $10 per hour to participate in the two-week class, held in Sarasota, which runs Tuesdays to Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After completing the program, graduates can receive starting wages of $13 per hour.
“The unique aspect of this workforce training is that participants are paid to learn, making it feasible for them to take the time to gain in-demand skills,” WRC CEO Ashley Brown said.
The training meets the Florida state requirement of 40 hours of instruction by a registered nurse and includes a combination of classroom, demonstration and hands-on practice.
Candidates must be able to pass a level 2 background check and a physical exam. Home health aide positions are available in Manatee, Sarasota, Venice, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
To learn more about this information session or other services available at WRC, call 941-256-9721 or visit mywrc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.