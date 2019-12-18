It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Venice.
Not just because hundreds of city workers and volunteers make the town look like a Winter Wonderland but because hundreds of city workers and volunteers spread holiday spirit.
At every corner, families enjoyed breakfast with Santa. Each location beamed happy with plenty of good food and Santa welcoming children and parents to sit on his lap for a picture. At the YMCA, Sertoma Santa and the volunteers have been flipping pancakes for 10 years.
At the Y, one little boy dropped his candy cane and it smashed. He was ready to cry until a Sertoma elf handed him a new candy cane. The look on his face and smile said: “I’m happy.”
Another happy place in town was Blalock Park, where on a perfect, Venice-weather Sunday families and friends gathered to work and laugh decorating trees that brought back memories of loved ones.
Everyone was getting ready for the tree lighting. Watching the work and fun one couldn’t help but stop and offer a prayer of gratitude for living in Venice.
With the countdown just one week until Christmas, we hope everyone in town can find their own happy place sharing holiday spirit and love.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Rita Ramsey, event coordinator for Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
“This is the best party ever,” Mrs. Santa said about the Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Party.
Entering the community hall at the Royal Coachman, Littles were given a “Passport to Fun.” Each time they completed a task they received a sticker and when their work was done they received prizes.
Tasks were signing thank you cards, getting a photo taken, doing a craft, visiting a workshop and picking out a toy, taking time out for Santa and Mrs. Claus and eating pizza at the Holiday Café.
Rita certainly deserves a pat on the back for a job well done. Coordinating these centers and organizing volunteers to work them is a huge task, which any classroom teacher will tell you.
The Bigs and Littles were all engaged in activities, working together and having fun. Rita certainly did a great job in organizing this afternoon workshop. She made jingle bells ring at the party.
Rita Ramsey is one of the women organizing holiday fun who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.