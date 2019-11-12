The Woodland Middle School Chorus performs a program for Veterans Day at the school Monday, The school invited 40 veterans to attend the performance in the cafeteria which included the dance team. Afterward, the veterans had an opportunity to eat donuts with their children or grandchildren who are students at the school.
