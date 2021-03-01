DJ Woods
Charlotte basketball, junior
Many players came up big for Charlotte on Friday during the Tarpons' stunning 59-56 victory at East Lake. Tre Carroll had 25 points and 19 rebounds, John Gamble had 14 points and Jordan Santiago came up with a clutch rebound that helped the Tarpons hold on.
Then there's Woods, who let East Lake know the Tarpons had a stone-cold sharpshooter from 3-point land that could match any of the Eagles' big guns. Woods hit four treys, each bigger than the last.
His third trey knotted the game at 41-41 at the end of the third quarter. His final 3-pointer gave Charlotte its biggest lead of the game, 48-43 and set the stage for all the heroics that came later. He finished with 14 points as Charlotte knocked off the state's No. 1 team.
Megan Davis
Venice girls soccer, sophomore
Last year, Megan Davis spent much of her time with the Venice girls soccer team on the bench -- watching talented older players set the example.
This year, though, Davis has made her mark on the field. The sophomore has scored just three goals this year, but two of those came last week in a 2-1 regional final win over Wiregrass Ranch as she's continued to improve throughout the season.
"Megan has been a great addition to our team mid season," Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. "She plays with a high level of intensity and hustle. The opposing teams need to account for her now and it opens opportunities up for other players.
"She was in a zone for our regional final game."
