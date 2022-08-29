Zeke's on West Dearborn sold to Original Word of Mouth

The owners of the Original Word of Mouth have purchased the former Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grille on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD — The word around Englewood is that the former Zeke’s will be the next Word of Mouth restaurant.

“We hope to open in November or December,” said Mario Mazzini, Word of Mouth owner.


