SARASOTA — The Rays got the official bad news they were expecting Wednesday, that high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks will miss at least the first three months of the season.
An exam by Chicago-based specialist Dr. Anthony Romeo confirmed team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton’s initial diagnosis that Fairbanks sustained a 50-percent tear of the lat muscle off the bone and will have to be shut down from throwing for a minimum of six weeks, then reevaluated.
“Six weeks no-throw, then let’s go get another image, see how the healing has gone,” manager Kevin Cash said. “That’s why we said, ‘at the minimum.’”
Even if cleared then, Fairbanks, 28, would need another six weeks — typically a matching amount to the shutdown time — to build back up to game form. The only good news was that the injury does not require surgery, which would have sidelined Fairbanks for the full season.
“It’s a huge loss,” reliever Andrew Kittredge said. “I think everyone knows what Pete’s capable of and what kind of contributor he is to the bullpen and the success that our bullpen’s had in the last couple years. At the same time, we have so many good guys that are going to step in and fill in the role in his absence. I’m excited for their opportunity.”
Fairbanks is one of the Rays’ most effective relievers when healthy, but injuries have been an issue. In 74 games over the past two seasons, he is 9-9 with a 3.25 ERA and five saves.
Vidal Brujan sent back to minors
Vidal Brujan, one of the Rays’ most exciting and versatile prospects, was optioned to Triple-A, reducing the camp roster to 37.
Cash said the Rays still think very highly of Brujan — who struggled during limited big-league time last year (2-for-26 in 10 games) — given his skill set of blazing speed, switch-hitting ability and the athleticism to play middle infield and outfield positions.
“He’s a really good player,” Cash said. “We want to continue to let him go play and find that consistency. We put a lot on his plate, playing short and third. He’ll play some of that in Durham, but he’ll also go back to second and play some outfield. He worked this offseason on his swing, both sides, with a couple of the hitting specialists down there in the Dominican and looked good. It’s going take some time.”
Game recap: Orioles 7, Rays 6
The Rays (3-7-2) took a 6-4 lead into the ninth, but minor-league reliever Cristofer Ogando loaded the bases and then allowed a three-run, two-out walkoff double to Kelvin Gutierrez. … Lefty Josh Fleming continued to make a case for a spot on the opening-day roster, seemingly most likely as a multi-inning reliever, working two innings. He allowed one run on three hits and was pleased to get two strikeouts with his new pitch — a sweeping breaking ball he calls the “Chazzy” since it’s thrown using the grip of ex-mate Chaz Roe. “Whatever I can do to break (with the big-league team),” Fleming said. … Infield prospects Curtis Mead, the Australian who moved from Class A to Triple-A last year, and 19-year-old Ryan Spikes, the 2021 third-round pick who was playing high school ball at this time last year, took advantage of their playing time with run-scoring hits. … Kittredge hit 98 mph during his one-inning outing. … Lefty Jalen Beeks continued his impressive spring showing in returning from Tommy John elbow surgery, hitting 96 mph.
Miscellany
Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier (groin tightness) and Austin Meadows (minor oblique issue) are slated to return to action Thursday. … With Luis Patino, who was delayed due to shoulder soreness, set to make his spring game debut Thursday, veteran Corey Kluber will work in a minor-league game, then likely take one more turn in an exhibition before starting the season. … Under the original schedule, which was re-worked due to the lockout, the Rays would have been opening the regular season Thursday in Boston.
