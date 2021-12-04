ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County's $7.7 million makeover of West Dearborn Street keeps moving east to its Indiana Avenue intersection.
Construction crews are expected to compete the intersection at Orange Street by Dec. 15. The crews will then begin work on the Mango Street intersection, one block east.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will be updated on the streetscaping on West Dearborn, the band shell and other projects at its next meeting, set for 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd.
County officials and the construction company have been working together to plan the project so it focuses on one block at a time. That allows people to access the businesses along West Dearborn from several different directions.
Work now is focused on the 300 block, which is between Orange and Mango streets.
PIONEER PARK
Meanwhile, construction is ahead of schedule for a band shell, permanent restrooms and other amenities at the county's plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn where farmers markets, concerts and other community events are held.
The improvements were scheduled to be completed by September 2022.
The advisory board will be updated about an effort to formally name the plaza that has been called the Pioneer Plaza or the Dearborn Street Plaza.
The county established a formal process for naming its properties and facilities. An advisory naming committee is appointed to review proposed names for the property or facility from any Sarasota County resident or by a group based in Sarasota County. Any proposed name needs supporting justifications and documentation that will meet the county's naming criteria.
MCCALL DRAINAGE
While the work on West Dearborn continues, drainage improvements for South McCall Road are on hold until the county garners a few remaining easements from individual property owners.
Meanwhile, Sarasota County only needs a handful of easements from property owners before it can begin work on stormwater drainage improvements along South McCall Road.
Sarasota County designated $3.7 million to address drainage problems along South McCall between West Dearborn Street and State Road 776.
However, the county can't ask for construction bids until it has all the needed easements in hand.
For more information about the CRA or its advisory board, call the Englewood CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.