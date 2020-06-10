We'd be willing to bet that the two city documents that generate the most griping throughout the year are the comprehensive plan and the budget.
Venice residents are able to participate in the development of both but relatively few people do. They're more likely to speak up afterward, about development proposals they don't like or a question about city spending.
It will be a while before the comp plan needs to be updated again but there are three budget workshops next week that you can attend — virtually, of course.
This might be a particularly interesting year to watch the process, as the Council will be debating whether additional precautions are called for to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Every major component of the proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget has some contingency plans in case revenues or expenses vary more than projected.
Here's some background on the budget, for context:
• The "budget" is actually a compilation of budgets because of the way governments do their accounting.
The main operating fund is the General Fund, about half of whose revenue comes from property taxes. A variety of sources make up the balance.
The General Fund is only one of 32 funds in the budget, however. There's also a debt service fund, 11 special revenue funds, eight capital projects funds, four enterprise funds, five internal service funds and two pension funds, which are overseen by their own boards.
• General Fund appropriations are budgeted at about $36 million but that's only about 28% of the entire budget's total of about $128.6 million in expenditures. At nearly $67 million, the enterprise funds — airport, water and sewer, solid waste and stormwater — represent more than half the total spending.
The enterprise funds receive no tax revenue. Instead, they charge fees for products or services and are required to be self-sustaining.
• The budget is balanced, as state law requires it to be. While expenditures across the board are expected to exceed revenues by about $10 million, the difference is made up by fund balances carried over to the new fiscal year. The city's General Fund reserve is expected to increase by about $500,000, to nearly $13 million.
• There's no General Fund millage rate increase in the budget but your city tax bill will be higher for other reasons.
Property values increased 2.89%. If yours went up, the current millage rate will cost you a little more money.
Also, this is the first year the city, not the county, will collect 0.66 mill for emergency medical services. It's a wash because city residents were already paying it, but the city component of their tax bill will be higher — and the county portion lower by the same amount.
The budget workshops are on June 16 (starting at 8:30 a.m.), 17 and 19 (both at 9 a.m.). Because they'll be held virtually, you can watch or listen from home, and even participate if you want.
The agenda, backup materials and instructions for joining in are at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
If there's something you think the city should or shouldn't be spending money on, next week is the time to say so.
