The Sarasota County School Board picked a heckuva time to be without a permanent superintendent.
It’s not actually the Board’s preference, of course, but that’s the circumstance it finds itself in.
Retaining the previous one had become untenable for reasons that don’t need to be rehashed and we supported parting ways with him even though it cost the district some money.
But that was months ago, in the distant pre-COVID-19 past. It’s now May and the district is still operating under Acting Superintendent Mitsi Corcoran.
It took a while for the Board to get into hiring mode.
First, there were the details of separating from the previous superintendent. Then there were the holidays.
Next, a couple of potential interim superintendent candidates were approached about filling in but they passed, leading to the appointment of Corcoran, whose actual job is assistant superintendent and chief financial officer.
Following that, the Board discussed holding off on hiring because it’s an election year and it could have two new members in a few months. It decided to move forward but then the pandemic hit, causing a disruption in … well, everything, including Board meetings.
Now gearing up, the Board approved a hiring timeline April 21 that projects having the new superintendent selected at its July 14 meeting, a little more than two months from now.
That goal seems even more ambitious than it may appear.
Applicants for the position will be vetted by an advisory committee of people nominated by the Board members. Each gets to submit five names, with approval at the May 5 Board meeting.
The committee is to meet on June 2 and June 9, and possibly on June 16, to whittle the field of candidates compiled by the Florida School Board Association down to eight to 10 names to be submitted to the Board by June 17. Its own decision is due less than a month later.
It’s likely all meetings will take place electronically, which has pluses and minuses.
Can this process get the position filled? Sure. Will it bring our schools the best superintendent available? Well …
It might. And it might not.
Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important jobs the Board has and it’s even more crucial this year, when he or she will have a huge role in leading the district out of the closure of the schools and possibly through a recurrence of the pandemic in the winter.
That’s in addition to all the usual tasks: retaining teachers, improving graduation rates, closing achievement gaps, wringing more funding out of Tallahassee …
We’re hopeful that the right person applies and is recognized as such by the committee and the Board. But there’s a good chance that some excellent candidates may not apply because they feel too much loyalty to their district right now.
And it’s a legitimate question why someone would be looking, potentially leaving his or her current employer in the lurch. Our district needs stability right now, not someone building a resume, or coasting toward retirement
Bottom line, we hope there’s flexibility in the process in case none of the applicants seems to be the right fit. Under present circumstances, making the right decision is far more important than just making one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.