ENGLEWOOD — Tristan McConnell rang the bell after honoring his uncle, Randy, who had been awarded seven Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars and a Bronze Star.

The 12-year-old was one of many to pay respect to military veterans at the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Englewood on Saturday.


