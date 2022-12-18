Local dignitaries Joe Kutt of River Forest Village Veterans, Punta Gorda Fire Chief Holden Gibbs, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, CJ Metcalf of the Military Heritage Museum, Mayor Lynne Matthews and husband Donald Leitch, a U.S. Air Force veteran, wait to present wreaths to branches of the armed services in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTOS BY SUE WADE
Piper Don Hussey plays "Amazing Grace" while leading families into the cemetery to lay wreaths at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Sgt. Bryan Tyler, Olmsted Township (Ohio) Police Department, and his wife, U.S. Air Force veteran Anne Tyler (not pictured), presented the service wreath for the U.S. Marine Corps.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Participants of all ages laid wreaths at the 2022 Wreaths across America ceremony in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Those placing wreaths are asked to say the veterans’ names, thank them for their service and take home the grave site flags as a remembrance.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Members of the Venice Young Marines stand at attention during the procession at Wreaths Across America in Englewood.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Mitch and his wife, Shannon Mesenburg, the president of the American Gold Star Mother’s Peace River Chapter, remembered their son who died in 2019 in the Air Force.
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Wreaths were displayed for every military branch and then laid at gravesites in both cemeteries on Saturday in Englewood.
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Catalina Bakas, co-organizer of the local Wreaths Across America program, worked with the pilots who did a flyover during the ceremony.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Family members remembered those who served in the military or are actively serving Saturday during the Wreaths Across America ceremony.
ENGLEWOOD — Tristan McConnell rang the bell after honoring his uncle, Randy, who had been awarded seven Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars and a Bronze Star.
The 12-year-old was one of many to pay respect to military veterans at the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Englewood on Saturday.
What began in 1992 with a trailerload of wreaths, decorated by volunteers and laid at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, is now a nationwide organization with nearly 3,000 local fundraising groups offering sponsorships to the public. It has placed more than 2 million wreaths a year at more than 2,500 locations nationwide and overseas.
Throughout the year, Wreaths across America works with local veterans’ organizations. For each wreath that a location sponsors and places, a portion of funds returns to local nonprofits supporting veterans.
As part of National Wreaths across America Day, local ceremonies were held in Englewood, Punta Gorda and Sarasota.
Pat Tyler, Punta Gorda WAA coordinator, reports that the Punta Gorda chapter, which just celebrated five years, sponsored over 600 wreaths in 2022. The chapter held a special presentation at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, where more than 100 attendees placed wreaths.
In Englewood, hundreds gathered at Gulf Pines Memorial Park & Lemon Bay Historical Cemetery to pay tribute to Gold Star families, Purple Heart recipients and veterans of World War II and Korea.
Co-organizers Catalina Bakas and Holly Coleman took turns explaining the event is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom. Wreaths are placed on graves of those who sacrificed their lives.
“This year, there’s 3,679 participating locations in the U.S. and 26 American cemeteries overseas (like Normandy, Belgium and Japan) all honoring our American soldiers’ service and sacrifice,” Bakas said.
Attendees rang a bell in honor of soldiers who served and died or who were declared missing in action, while others said the name of a family member currently in the military.
“They do not ask for more, they do not deserve less, and we owe them so much,” Bakas said.
The theme this year was “Find a Way to Serve.” Bakas noted the local veterans and community groups represented in the crowd.
“Each and everyone of these groups have found a way to serve,” she said, “especially after Hurricane Ian.”
Sun Correspondent Sue Wade contributed to this story.
