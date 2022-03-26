In2007, Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, along with veterans’ and other groups, formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Wreaths Across America, to grow its goal of decorating every U.S. veteran’s grave with a Christmas wreath.
What began in 1992 with a trailer load of wreaths, decorated by volunteers and laid at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, is now a nationwide organization with nearly 3,000 local fundraising groups offering sponsorships to the public. It has placed more than 2 million wreaths a year at more than 2,500 locations nationwide and overseas.
But WAA’s mission — “Remember, Honor, Teach” — is a year-round commitment.
Throughout the year, WAA works with local veterans' organizations. And for each wreath that a location sponsors and places, a portion of funds returns to local nonprofits supporting veterans.
On March 24, Pat Tyler, Punta Gorda coordinator for Wreaths Across America, presented more than $5,000 to 10 local nonprofits: American Legion Post 103; Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home; Mission 22; Patriot Riders of America, American Legion Post 110; Project Healing Waters, Fish with a Hero; Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club; Punta Gorda Veterans’ Village; Purple Heart Van; St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference; and Wolfhounds Legacy of Cape Coral.
The Punta Gorda chapter, which just celebrated five years and sponsored more than 1,000 wreaths in 2021, will place wreaths at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17.
