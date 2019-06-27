By EDUARDO ENCINA
Tampa Bay Times
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the Rays’ most evident strengths going into the season was their positional flexibility throughout the infield, that they has several players who could play around the diamond and that would allow manager Kevin Cash to keep his players fresh throughout the season.
That’s been more of a challenge for Cash through the first half of the season — the Rays’ 81st game, the official midway point, was Wednesday — because of various injuries. He has yet to have a completely healthy team at his disposal.
First baseman/third baseman Yandy Diaz’s return from right hamstring discomfort helps, not only because he’s been one of the team’s best hitters, but also because he helps that flexibility. Infielder Joey Wendle recently returned from the IL, and even though infielders Daniel Robertson and Matt Duffy are currently on the IL, this might be as healthy as the Rays infield has been all season.
Yandy’s return allows Cash the flexibility to move Wendle from third over to shortstop or second to provide Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe some off days. And having Wendle available to play third can help keep Diaz, who has landed on the IL twice over the past six weeks, healthy.
“It has certainly not gone the way that we’ve wanted it to coming out of spring training giving the injuries,” Cash said. “A full roster of health, especially in the infield, we had a chance to have a pretty special thing in keeping guys fresh. It hasn’t played that way yet, but hopefully we get to full speed in the coming weeks to where we can get back to that thought process, because we’ll all benefit from it.”
Lowes launch “Home Runs for Hope”
Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and his wife Madison have established the “Home Runs for Hope” campaign, through which they are contributing $100 for every home run hits to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. The Rays Baseball Foundation will match each contribution.
Lowe said he and his wife decided to partner with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay in order to raise awareness about mental health issues, which Lowe said has affected his family.
“I would have to talk to my family to see if they’re comfortable with me revealing (more) information,” Lowe said.
“But it happened a few years ago, but it’s something that none of us really saw anything that was affecting our family. I don’t know if it was because they thought they didn’t have the outlet to go get help, but hopefully getting this out there and donating the money and all that stuff let’s fans know that there’s always someone willing to listen and help.”
Lowe has hit 15 homers this season through the season’s first 81 days, so $3,000 has been contributed to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay provides a range of programs and services to ensure that no one in the community has to face a crisis alone. He connects those struggling with a variety of crisis situations — including sexual assault or abuse, domestic violence, financial distress, substance abuse, medical emergency, suicidal thoughts and other emotional or situational problems — with those who can help.
