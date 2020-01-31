Fred Stark has seen the bad side of prisons. Such as the height of the AIDS epidemic, long before medical treatments surfaced, when inmates were strapped to their beds to die.
And, he's seen the good side of incarceration. He lists the technical advances at the Charlotte County Jail that allow him to monitor the whereabouts of any inmate at any time.
The 72-year-old Stark, a first class corrections deputy at the Charlotte County Jail, says despite the long hours, physical demands and stress, he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.
He might ask: Why should I?
Stark tried retiring once. That's when he and his second wife moved to Charlotte County.
"We visited friends here and loved Punta Gorda," he said. "But, we waited a couple months after we found a house we liked and the cost of a home went up $40,000. So we bought a home on the water with a pool in Port Charlotte, like my wife wanted."
He tried everything many retirees put on their bucket list.
"I went to Hawaii, Yellowstone," he said. But he was restless.
So he got a real estate license.
"The first year I sold $4.4 million of real estate in Charlotte County," he said. "That was in 2005. Some people made a lot of money. They were selling $3,000 lots for $100,000."
Then the recession hit.
"I said, 'What am I gonna do now.'"
He applied for a job as a correctional officer with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
"It took me six months to get hired. They are tough," he said. "They even interviewed my neighbors."
Turns out, his long career in correction in his home state of New York was enough to get him a job here.
The changes in corrections over the years are stark. "They used to just give us a stick and a whistle. We had no radios even. Only supervisors had radios."
Stark worked at some of the toughest prisons in the nation in the '80s — Sing Sing, Auburn and Shawangunk for example — all in New York state. And he has some horror stories he can tell.
"Sing Sing was one of the worst because it was in such poor condition," he said. "The building was falling apart. In the winter, we had ice on the floors.
"At Sing Sing we had a group of Wiccans that wanted recognized as a religion. We wouldn't do that. They took it to court, believe it or not.
"A judge said we had to recognize them. So we allowed them in the chapel. The first thing they did was burn the Bibles.
"We had a bunch of inmates in Sing Sing that liked to throw things. We put all these guys in one (cell block) and when we had to go in there, we had a plexiglass barrier on wheels that we stooped down behind to keep from getting hit."
His most vivid memories, however, had to do with the men who suffered from AIDS.
"All we had to treat them with was morphine," he said. "They had no (meds) for AIDS then.
"They could not get up. They just lay there until they died. When we had to use a tube to suck fluid from their lungs, we often got pieces of the lung that came up. We had to strap them to their beds, keep them sedated and watch them die."
Compared to those experiences, it's reasonable to think Stark has found a job in paradise.
His superiors certainly are happy to have him.
"Fred is a very valued and dedicated member of the Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. "Each time I see him he is always hard at work and has a smile on his face . . ."
Stark's popularity might be traced to his willingness to work overtime whenever asked. His physical condition allows that.
Each member of the sheriff's office must pass a physical condition test each year. And, at 72, he can hang with almost all of the younger officers.
"I did fail it once this year," he said. "But I passed it on the second chance. You have to run 225 yards, go under hurdles and drag a 150-pound dummy 100 yards. I missed passing by two seconds."
Stark said that's when he realized he was dragging the dummy uphill. He changed his approach the second time around and easily passed the test.
Charlotte County's "senior" deputy has earned plenty of accolades. He was B squad's member of the month for December 2019.
"CDFC Stark is always willing to work in any post that he is assigned," said Sgt. Melissa Cheng. "In December he had multiple incidents in which he was able to ensure security and catch, as well as stop, inappropriate inmate behavior."
Those incidents included catching an inmate giving tattoos with an illegal device and another time noticing inmates smuggling extra food from the kitchen.
It might not rise to the degree of challenge or danger as Sing Sing, but Stark knows his job and performs it well, according to everyone who works with him.
He said he has a decent relationship with inmates because he is "fair, firm and consistent."
"Inmates notice it," he said. "I want them to make their beds. And if I give them a warning, they could get a two-hour confinement. If I have to file a report, they go to the box (like solitary confinement)."
Stark said he had visions of being the oldest corrections officer in Florida, until he learned there is an 83-year-old in a northern county.
"Well, I guess I'll just have to enjoy my new home," he said of a new house he is buying in Calusa Creek.
It is, however, hard to imagine Fred Stark slowing down.
