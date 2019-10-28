ENGLEWOOD — A 19-year-old Englewood man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for three criminal cases, two of which involved the rape of young teenage girls.
Jared Bracewell was first arrested when he was 17 for a sexual battery case involving a 14-year-old girl. According to court documents, he believed she was 16.
The victim was drinking alcohol with Bracewell and told investigators she was intoxicated and remembered only small details about the incident. When she woke up on the couch, Bracewell told her they had sex.
DNA evidence from a sexual assault kit linked Bracewell to the crime.
While that case was being investigated, Bracewell reportedly committed another sexual battery on a juvenile shortly after he turned 18, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.
During his incarceration at the Charlotte County Jail, Bracewell also punched another inmate and was charged with battery on a detainee. He was sentenced to credit for time served for that case.
He made an open plea before Judge Donald Mason and was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections followed by five years of sex offender probation for the two lewd or lascivious battery cases.
