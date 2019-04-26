40 Years Ago 042619
(Excerpts from Friday, April 26, 1979 through Thursday, May 2, 1979)
Newspaper editor resigns positionJeffrey F. Lytle today announced his resignation as managing editor of the daily Herald-News, as of May 9. Lytle has accepted a position as news editor for the Daily Naples News. “It is with regret we have to accept the resignation,” said daily Herald-News’ General manager James W. Gunderson “We wish him well. He has been dedicated and hardworking.” Lytle’s successor will be announced in a few days.
Scenic StreetThe Seaboard Coast Line railroad station in Punta Gords used to be a busy place. Passengers were waiting for trains to take them north or south. The passenger days of the Seaboard are gone, but freight trains utilize the scenic station now. The old station offers a nostalgic example of the old Florida adoptions of Spanish architecture.
Young Winners In Port CharlotteWinners in an energy conservation essay contest, sponsored by the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club. They were St. Charles’ students Chantall Goghier, seventh grade and Alison martin, eighth grade who both were second place winners. John Robin, seventh grade and Mary Stumph, eighth grade were first place winners. Also present for the presentation was Betty Bolen, conservation chairperson for the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club.
Thought for the DayFirst American PresidAT PGWC MAY 9ent George Washington said: “To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.”
Letter To Dr. Lamb: Blood Pressure“Dear Dr. Lamb: is it normal for an entire family to have very low blood pressure? Mine has always been low. I have no health problems and I have lots of energy. I was surprised to learn that my 17-year old and 19-year old both have low blood pressure.”
“Dear Reader: One of the statements of an early professor has always stuck with me. It was his advice what to do when you see the patient with low blood pressure. Tell your patient the following “Run home and thank the Lord for your low blood pressure. Healthy people with low blood pressure tend to live longer and continue to be healthier than those with higher blood pressures. We have seen this in a variety of population studies. The Navajo Indians for example are less likely to have fatty-cholesterol in their arteries. To give you a better idea on the factors that control blood pressure, I am sending you Blood Pressure Health Letter Number 1-8.
Tarpons capture tenth winStephens curved Stymies, Naples 3-2. Naples’ players are going to be scratching their heads for weeks. They’ll all be trying to figure out how John Stephens’ tactics and secrets. The stocky senior is is a six grader pitcher and played to perfection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.