(Excerpts from June 6 through June 13, 1979)
Today 35 Years AgoThe Allied Troops; D-Day Invasion Of Normandy Remembered. A frail and crippled General commanded the American D-Day invasion forces. He whispered his praises to the dead Allied soldiers at a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary today of the Normandy landing that liberated Europe.
Millions cheer Pontiff’s homecomingPope John Paul II returned “as a Pilgrim” and Pope today The Pontiff rode a wave of emotions and tumult into Warsaw, capital of a nation both Capital of a Nation both Communist and Catholic.he left his native Poland seven months ago as a Cardinal. “I come as a Pilgrim” the first Polish Pope said, “to a country to which I remain deeply attached by the roots of my life, of my heart.” Perhaps three million or more Poles crushed together along the Pontiff’s seven mile route into the City. Poland sent its President to welcome the first reigning Pope ever to visit a Communist country. President Henry Jablonski’s words showed the cool but correct official attitude to this visit by a Roman Catholic Pontiff “With open arms, Your Holyness, we welcome You in your native land.” Jablonski said that Poland’s government was “very satisfied” with the Pontiff’s visit. But cardinal Wyszynski got closer to the mood of the Polish people, 93 percent of whom are Catholic. “You have in your palms our joyful hearts,” he told the Pope. “And at your feet you have the noble soul of Poland.”
Saving gas and livesThere was bad news about gasoline shortage and the Sunday service stations closings last weekend. But, there is also good news: fewer people died in traffic accidents than expected. The reduction was possibly more to adherence to the 55-mile per hour speed limit. Both trends contributed to saving lives. As an energy conservation measure, the 55-mile per hour limit down from 70-mile per hour limit has cut only three percent in gasoline consumption.
County Extension Service seats filledTwo empty seats at the Charlotte County Cooperative Extension Service were filled yesterday. Jan Masteryanni replaces Pat Smith, as the Charlotte County Extension director, while Tracy Colon replaces Grenell Rogers as the county 4-H agent. Miss Masteryanni will serve as the new answer-person to area residents as all-economics-type information. She is also an expert on consumer information. Mrs. Colon has taught home economics for several years at Punta Gorda Junior High School. Through 4-H, Mrs. Colon hopes to give area youngsters something extra to “show-off.” Drama Club, Horse Club, Sewing Club and Teen Club.
Punta Gorda Country Club champsJerry Hall and Kay Winder captured the Punta Gorda crown. They were presented Club Champions trophies. The event took place Saturday during a banquet at the Punta Gorda Country Club.
Tarpon attitude, running game betterFor those involved in the varsity football of the Charlotte High School program: The 1979 Spring drills will be remembered as not only the last, but also one of the best , according to second-year Tarpon Coach, Chuck Fields. Florida high school players made their last spring appearance on football field in May. This was due to a recent vote by the Florida High School Activities Association. The Board, made up of Principles in Florida schools, voted to discontinue spring drills for 1980 early. Charlotte High School Principal Raymond Whitehead voted to continue spring drills (at the urging of Fields). The month-long workouts were well spent, they will prepare the Tarpons for their South Florida Conference. The big improvement was attitude.
Cuties named Queens in All-American Miss PageantThe Pageant was held last Saturday at the Charlotte Cultural Center. The Queens were: Amy Sue Collins, Kristel Lynn Ermisch, Karen Lynn Morris, Lisa Haynes, Bonnie Marie Lewis and Teresa Ann Story.
