Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.