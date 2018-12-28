(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Dec. 28, 1978 through Jan. 3, 1979)
Looking to 1979
As we face the New Year, 1979, we do so in a spirit of anticipation. We can also think very positively of what we have, and how well this Nation and its people are doing in relation to the vast majority of the world. We can count our blessings. The great American Dream is still a reality. We can look toward 1979 with hope.
Happy New Year.
Business is excellent
Charlotte businessmen surveyed this week and termed this year’s Christmas business as excellent. Department store managers were pleased. Charlotte County has been leading the six-county Southwest Florida region the past year. There were percentage increases in gross and retail sales. Gross sales jumped 40 percent. Collier County recorded the next highest increase by 32 percent. The number of telephone main stations increased in Charlotte by 10.8 percent. Housing starts in our county were the second lowest dropping 7.1 percent.
Midway light
It is quite frustrating and discouraging that the Midway Boulevard and U.S. 41 safety light has been delayed again. There is danger and there is a track record of the intersection for accidents with one fatality. It involves the government, which is best and closest to the people at the local level. The farther away, the more red tape. We should like to see Consumer Advocate Ralph Naders’ comments.
Pedestrian safety
Punta Gorda Police Chief Donald R. Bennett was presented a pedestrian Safety Citation. This was in recognition of the Police Safety Department achievement in the prevention of pedestrian fatalities. Presenting the award was Hampton Dunn, vice president of the Charlotte Peninsula Motor Club (AAA).
The more fortunate helping the less fortunate
One of the very nice things about living in Charlotte County is the way how more fortunate folks rally around to help care for less fortunate people. This is not new in our community and old in the history of Christianity. Dedicated to fast relief in time of need, for instance is the FISH movement, an organization with religious overtones: “Follow me and I will make You Fishers of Men.” its symbol is the outline drawing of a fish – a symbol by which the early Christians identified each other. Services are varied: they can mean doing housework, help with meals, run errands for an invalid or put a person in contact with the appropriate agency for obtaining medical assistance.
Watching out
We have endorsed and encouraged the efforts of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department and the Port Charlotte Women’s Club to set up a comprehensive anti-crime effort known as Neighborhood Watch. A network of residents has been “on the lookout” for suspicious activity on streets and at neighbors’ homes. Dealing a blow to crime! Especially incidents like burglaries are watched out for. The program has informed residents how to build up the security of their own homes with proper locks, for instance. It is spreading through the county and puts people more at ease and they feel safer.
Chamber has been offering phone, city data
An expanded library of 152 telephone books was added a while ago to the Punta Gorda office of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. The books are from 24 Florida cities and a total of 131 books from throughout the United States. There is also a copy of both the white and the yellow pages of the Ontario-Toronto directory. Books of various parts of the country range from Akron, Ohio to York, Pennsylvania.
Thought for the Day
Greek philosopher Aesop said: “Little friends may prove great friends.
Jambalaya. Delicious
One of the tastiest things to do with fish, is a dish that hails from New Orleans. They call it Jambalaya. Fish is one of the low cholesterol and low calorie foods that is getting more attention today.
Quick Jambalaya:
One can (1 pound, 12 ounces) whole tomatoes. 1 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 2 green peppers (cut in 1-inch strips), ½ cup minced onion, 1 cup raw, regular cooking rice, ½ cup cooked ham (cut in 1-inch wide strips), 1 pound frozen flounder or fillet of sole, defrosted and cut in 1 ½-inch chunks.
Drain and reserve liquid from tomatoes, chop tomatoes, set aside. Combine reserved tomato liquid with salt and Worcestershire sauce, set aside. In large skillet, heat oil, saute green peppers until crisp tender, about three minutes. Remove from pan, set aside. Add onion to skillet, saute until transparent, about five minutes, stir in tomatoes, seasoned tomato liquid and rice. Bring to a boil. reduce heat, simmer, covered 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more water if needed. Stir in ham and reserved green peppers. cover and simmer for five minutes. Add fish, cook until fish flakes easily and rice is tender, about five minutes. Serve and enjoy!
Protein food key to long life
You must make a mealtime companion of protein, your “youth restorer” food. What is this magic stuff? The word protein means “holding first place.” And first place in the diet is exactly where protein belongs. Lacking protein can lead to all kinds of disorders. Muscles, for example, abdominal muscles find it difficult to do their work,which causes having less energy. This leads to poor posture. Every inch of human being is made of protein. Foods in which the best proteins are found are lean meats, fish, fowl, cheese, eggs and low-fat dairy products. It is also present in whole grains, soybeans and sunflower seeds. Proteins contain the factors for maximum nourishment.
