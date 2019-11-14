Yoga
Yoga classes are beginning Wednesday evenings at the Peter Powell Museum of Art & Cultural Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present Yoga in the Museum, by Nancy Dale Ph.D.

Beginning Nov. 20, HCA is offering Wednesday evening Yoga Classes, by Nancy Dale at the Peter Powell Museum of Art & Cultural Center, located at 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park. Classes are held on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.

The cost for the hour and half class is $10, or four classes for $36.

To sign up contact Natalie at 863-414-7923, or email info@heartlandculturalalliance.org.

For Yoga questions, contact Nancy Dale at 863-214-8351 or email nancydalephd@gmail.com.

As a certified Iyengar Yoga Practioner for more than 20 years, Dr. Dale introduces the postures, body integration, and breathing techniques that contribute to health and wellness through this traditional yoga practice.

What is yoga? The word “yoga” means “union,” stressing a mental/physical integration of the mind and body through various levels of “asanas” or postures and “pranayama,” a rhythmic control of the breath, to improve body alignment, build strength and quiet the restless mind in order to focus on the attainment of this goal. Iyengar yoga is a researched Yoga discipline developed over 70 years ago by BKS Iyengar, stressing individual development.

The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.

