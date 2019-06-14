Sunsets are known to inspire travel, productivity, hope and happiness. Who doesn’t love a beautiful sunset? There’s just something about sitting with a glass of wine and watching as the golden orb of the sun falls beneath the horizon. It’s a magical moment that we all would love to cherish more often, but many of us never take the time to watch a sunset. Southwest Florida is known for its beautiful sunrises and sunsets and here in Punta Gorda there are many places to view both. Several places to visit and see one of these spectacular sunrises or sunsets are Ponce de Leon Park, Gilchrist Park, Perch 360 on top of the Wyvern Hotel, TT’s Tiki Bar, Fishermen’s Village, Harpoon Harry’s, walking along the U.S. 41 South bridge or even your own backyard. Enjoy these photos from various locations throughout Punta Gorda taken by novice photographers.

Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully. — Kristen Butler

