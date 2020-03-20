All restaurants and bars statewide will have to suspend all on-premises food and alcohol sales, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday afternoon in an executive order.
These establishments can operate their kitchens to provide delivery or take-out.
The order is effective immediately, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, or DBPR.
This executive order now allows licensed food service establishments to sell packaged alcohol for delivery and take-out. Alcohol sales to go with food that is pick-up or delivery will require I.D.
Gyms and fitness centers statewide will also have to close. The DBPR will implement and enforce these provisions.
“We’re ready to adjust,” said Max Doyle, the co-owner of Celtic Ray Public House in Punta Gorda. “We’ll be okay for a little bit ... I’m confident in the government and what they’re planning to do.”
The pub did implement delivery two days ago, and already had a packaged alcohol license to begin with.
“I’m mainly worried about our staff and mainly what they’re going to be doing,” Doyle continued. “Unfortunately, like everyone else, we have to severely limit the staff.”
“It’s frustrating,” said Amanda Blanchard, the owner of Olde World Restaurant in North Port. “Now we don’t know what’s going to happen to our staff and how we’re going to pay our bills ... (Almost) everyone’s out of a job now.”
Olde World Restaurant is figuring out a delivery system, but currently does do delivery via www.DoorDash.com.
“It limits our income,” she said, especially without notice.
Meanwhile, one restaurant owner hoping to expand had to put his plans on hold.
“It’s horrible,” said Rick Barone, the owner of Pioneer Pizza in Port Charlotte. For over a year, he has been planning to open another location, building the store and even hired over 30 additional staff.
But he wants his customers to be assured that his restaurant, and others, are open and want to still feed their customers.
Earlier in the week, Farlow’s on the Water owners Keith and Laurie Farlow discussed doing delivery in addition to their curbside service. On Friday, they added deliveries within a five-mile radius of the restaurant, 2080 S McCall Rd. in Englewood.
“We already have two curbside parking spaces designated for pick up,” Keith Farlow said. “We had one employee assigned to just curbside. We will be adding more now. We have adjusted to what the governor ordered twice this week.”
This week, the Englewood Florida Chamber launched a new website that helps people locate 40 area restaurants that are offering take-out, curbside or delivery service. The website is at www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com
With restaurants now closed to the public, Ed Hill, executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, said the new website will be helpful for customers.
“Our restaurant brochure is the most popular thing we give out to visitors,” Hill said. “The website tells people what’s being offered by each restaurant.”
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce also added a tab on its Website Home Page “To Go/Pickup” that showcases businesses that are providing delivery or pick-up service to the community, including restaurants, retail stores and the library.
Restaurants wishing to advertise delivery or pickup services on their website need to email info@northportchamber.com a sentence explaining the service the restaurant is providing, along with the logo and a link to either the website or Facebook page, according to the chamber’s executive director, Bill Gunnin.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 941-564-3040.
Residents can view what services restaurants are providing by going to www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com/To-Go/Pickup.
You can also visit your local restaurants’ website or call them to inquire about their delivery and take-out options.
-Community editor Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this report.
