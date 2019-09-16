The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament will be Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most marketed and promoted chamber event of the year. This tournament sells out and is known as the most popular, fun and best valued golf tournament in North Port.
Registration of $90 includes green fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goodie bags. There will be hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, plus skills contests. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Net @ Noon
This month’s Net @ Noon Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Il Primo Pizza & Wings, 16979 Tamiami Trail, inside the Cocoplum Plaza. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. We’ll introduce new chamber members. Non-chamber businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if a chamber membership can help your business. Please complete payment by today, so proper arrangements can be made with the restaurant.
Ribbon-cutting
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member Uncommon Integrity Business Contracting Services, set for 2-3 p.m. Friday at the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Refreshments will be provided.
Leadership applications
The deadline for Leadership North Port Program is extended. The cost is $575. Sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020. A limited number of partial scholarships will be available.
Installation Banquet
The theme for the annual board of directors installation banquet is “James Bond 007.” It’s Sept. 28 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in accordance to the theme. Cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres at 5 p.m., dinner and program at 6 p.m., with trivia from 8-9 p.m. Cost is $65 per person or $120 per couple. Table sponsorships are available.
Women in Business
We’re partnering with SCORE Port Charlotte, the city of North Port and Achieva Credit Union for the “Women in Business: Challenges and Opportunities Conference” from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Suncoast Technical College Campus, 4445 Career Lane. Speakers will include Allison Imre, Owner/President of Grapevine Communications, Dr. Sandra Kauanui, Director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship at Florida Golf Coast University, Kim Quigley, Caroline McCarron, and Linda Coble, Market Leaders for BB&T Bank and Althea Harris, Assistant District Director for Marketing and Outreach for the Miami office of the Small Business Administration. Topics will include the challenges and opportunities of a women owned business, changes that have been seen in women entrepreneurs, growing your business through financial knowledge and government contracts for women owned businesses. Registration of $25 includes continental breakfast, lunch, snacks, networking, tote bag with local business offers, information to help your business grow and a special gift. Register at northportareachamber.com. If you wish to have information and/or an offer placed into the goodie bags or donate a door prize, email Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org by Sept 20.
Job & Career Fair
We’re planning our Job & Career Fair for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. It’s designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities. Reserve a table to promote your business and distribute employment and marketing materials for $25 for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
2020 Community Guide
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to be partnering with chamber members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide. This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. Contact Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising at 352-408-8601 or email her at Carole @The MediaFairy.com. The deadline is Oct. 31.
New members
We’d like to welcome the following businesses: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions LLC and The Mattoni Team Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty.
