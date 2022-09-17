There is much to learn at Venice Theatre — for all ages.
Consider the Silver Foxes troupe and annual show geared for those 55 and older.
Anyone who has been to Venice Theatre has seen its quality. Its education department and special programs have much to do with that. Silver Foxes is a key.
And now they’re looking for new members, with auditions being held Monday.
With department head Sandi Davisson, assistant Kelly Duyn and the theater’s resident choreographer and director Brad Wages, plus a staff of others versed in all aspects of theater, anyone involved with the Silver Foxes is going to learn a lot.
That is one more plus for Venice and its former “Little” theater which, now in its 73rd season, is the number two community theater in the U.S.
Most people know about the classes and productions geared for young people but with its campus that now includes the Raymond Center which is being renovated as the theater’s education center, there will be even more opportunities.
“Art has the power to illuminate new perspectives, foster diplomacy between differing opinions and bring fractured communities together.” This is a quote by Seema Sueko, a theatre arts leader, stage director and consensus organizer.
It was included in a release about tryouts for the Silver Foxes troupe on Monday, Sept. 19 at the theater.
“Venice Theatre’s Education & Community Engagement Department is an artistic crossroads for gathering socially, learning life-changing skills, and participating in the art of storytelling,” a theater press release said.
To sign up for Monday’s auditions, visit: venice theatre.org/audition/.
Auditions will begin at 10 a.m.
You need to sign up for a slot and come early for your appointment. You will be at the theater for approximately one hour. Park in the back lot and enter at the back door. Follow signs to the audition area.
Singers need to prepare 32 measures of a song to sing and bring the sheet music for the accompanist.
Actors should prepare a monologue. If you do not have one, the director will provide something for you to read.
Dancers should bring tap shoes if you have them.
“Hey all! Auditions for The Silver Foxes are September 19th,” director Brad Wages said. “Would love to see you there! The Silver Foxes are young-at-heart retirees who act, sing and dance. Their reputation has spread far and wide.
“Audience and booking demands grow every year. So put on your tap shoes, grab your sheet music or monologue and I’ll see you on September 19th!”
And if you lack that sort of talent, contact the theater about volunteering to work on sets or other back stage jobs.
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Go to venicestage.org for information on the education program, volunteering, to buy tickets and more.
