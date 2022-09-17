Candace Artime is in Vencie Theatre's educaiton department

Candace Artim has a long history at Venice Theatre from being an actor to working in its education department.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

There is much to learn at Venice Theatre — for all ages.

Consider the Silver Foxes troupe and annual show geared for those 55 and older.


Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments