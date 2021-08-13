ENGLEWOOD – Spectators in Lemon Bay’s gym on Thursday night could be forgiven if they looked at the Mantas’ varsity squad on one side of the net and wondered if it was 2020 or 2021. The differences were few.
The other side of the net revealed the truth. With a whopping 15 freshmen flooding into the program to replace just three graduating seniors, a Mantas squad that was young in 2020 is positively cherubic in 2021.
“I think it’s going to be good,” Mantas coach Pat Auer said, taking in the scene at Lemon Bay’s Blue & Orange scrimmage between the varsity and junior varsity.
Lemon Bay did lose co-captains Heather Knight, Katrina McCall and Emma Lindsay from last year’s 7-10 team, but the up-and-coming hitting duo of junior Presley Engelauf and sophomore Taylor Orris return, along with contributors such as senior libero Brooke Andrews, junior Rylie Thibideau and sophomores Ocean Roth and Lilly Abbott.
“We moved Presley from outside to middle,” Auer said. “She played middle in club and she has been phenomenal. “We Brooke, and Rylie Thibideau goes in for the outside and the back row.”
The Mantas are also sprinkling a trio of newcomers in junior Olivia Becker, senior Grace Egloff and senior Kendall Steiert, who comes over from Imagine School of North Port.
“Grace also plays the back row,” Auer said. “Kendall plays a really good back row. I think that is going to be good.”
Orris said the transfers are a welcome addition and each appears to be blending in well with the large group of returning players.
“We did get a few transfers coming in who are really good additions to the team, but most of us are still the core group and I think we’ll do really well this year,” Orris said. “I think they can help us win a district championship. One of them is a setter and we lost both of our setters because they were seniors. One of them has been a libero, so our passing is going to get better this year.”
For her part, Orris said having a year under their collective belt at the high school level should lead to a lot of growth this season for the still-young team.
“We had four freshmen on the team last year including myself and this year we’re four sophomores,” she said. “Last year, we were just getting into high school. Now, we’re more comfortable and we’re going to show more of our abilities this year.”
Having a summer of conditioning and club ball that wasn’t derailed by COVID-related postponements or cancellations has been another boon for Lemon Bay. Should the pandemic be held at bay this season, Orris expects even more explosive growth for the Mantas.
“We weren’t really allowed to talk to each other on the bench last year because it was so spread out,” she said. “We couldn’t come up with gameplans and plays to run, so I think without as much COVID this year, it’s going to help us. We’re going to talk more and jell more as a team.”
Head coach: Pat Auer (6th season)
2020 record and finish: 7-10, lost to DeSoto County in district semifinal
Key newcomers: Olivia Becker, Grace Egloff, Kendall Steinert.
Key returners: Rylie Thibideau, Presley Engelauf, Ocean Roth, Brooke Andrews, Lilly Abbott, Taylor Orris.
Key losses: Heather Knight, Katrina McCall, Emma Lindsay.
