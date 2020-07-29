SARASOTA — As part of its popular “Rock Your Summer Reading” initiative, Music Compound presents Sienna Alfano, a young author who will host a real-time, virtual reading session on Music Compound’s Facebook page (as well as on its YouTube channel and on Instagram) 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Alfano, 8, will read her recently published book, “The Mysterious Notes.”
Alfano began writing short stories at age 3. She is an avid reader who particularly enjoys mystery novels such as the Nancy Drew stories, which served as the inspiration for “The Mysterious Notes.”
The book — which she started writing at 6 — follows the adventures of Sara Stoneshelf, who keeps finding notes in unexpected places around her hometown of New York City. Each note contains a clue that sends Sara on a wild goose chase. But will Sara find all the notes in time for her birthday?
In her spare time, Alfano enjoys reciting poetry, riding her bike, and baking with her mother. She lives in Sarasota with her parents and her large collection of books. Learn more or purchase her book at siennawrites.com. A limited number of signed copies will be available at Music Compound’s Cattlemen Road location.
“As we continue with ‘Rock Your Summer Reading,’ an ongoing goal is to align ourselves with young authors as well as education enthusiasts,” Music Compound owner Jenny Townsend said. “I have known Sienna since she was just 4 or 5, when she attended Music Compound’s summer camp. She is a remarkable young lady and I hope community members will tune in to enjoy her book reading.”
Music Compound is committed to educating all year long, especially when school is out for the summer. In addition to hosting an in-person summer camp, Music Compound launched the Rock Your Summer Reading initiative on June 1, partnering with area businesses to provide special treats, one-of-a-kind experiences and cool items as prizes. Young readers have an opportunity to receive prizes for every five books they read. The goal is to inspire children to read while simultaneously driving people back into area businesses.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Townsend said. “Our business partners have been so generous in providing prizes, and we know the participating families will be introduced to new products or experiences that they will continue to enjoy in the future.”
As the number of books a child reads increases, the value of prizes he or she can earn grows. Rewards range from a book from The Bazaar at Apricot & Lime or a “bundtlet” from Nothing Bundt Cake to a one-hour Capoeira class at Capokids, a one-hour photo shoot with Janet Combs Photography or a private tour for four guests at Big Cat Habitat.
A grand-prize drawing will be offered for children who read 50+ books from June 1 through Aug. 31. The grand prize is a party for up to 20 people at Music Compound’s event stage/venue, known as Studio 32. Highlights will include karaoke, pizza, a bounce house donated by Let’s Jump Rentals and cool treats donated by Kona Ice ($600 total value.) The winner will be announced Sept. 4.
Participants can download a reader passport by visiting MusicCompound.com. Most prizes are available without a coupon. This program is based on an honor system.
For more information, send an email message to info@musiccompound.com or 941-379-9100.
A Rock Your Summer Reading Facebook group also has live reading events.
