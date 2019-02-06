Superheroes are larger than life. They wear flashy costumes and perform feats of unimaginable daring — saving countless lives, when called upon.
Real-life heroes are no less courageous, and we ask them to perform selfless feats of bravery every day. Members of the military and first responders run toward danger when everyone else is cowering in fear or running away. Southeastern Guide Dogs, the organization that breeds and provides service dogs for visually or physically impaired people, enabling them to lead “normal” lives, has an advertising campaign that depicts their pups as superheroes, and they are.
Sometimes, though, heroes come in the form of a five-year-old sister.
Just before Christmas at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Abby Pickett, 5, of Cape Coral, underwent a bone marrow transplant surgery to help save the life of her 6-year-old brother Aydn. The transplant was necessary because Aydn, who had been first diagnosed with high-risk B-Cell ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) in December 2016, had relapsed.
The Pickett family, which also includes mom Erica and dad James, had been living with the fear and pain of having a chronically ill child since Aydn’s small body first showed signs that something was dreadfully wrong.
“He was 4 years old when he started bruising all over his body in places he wouldn’t typically bruise,” Erica said. “At one point, he had bumped into a chair in our kitchen and half of his forehead bruised. Then one morning, I went to brush his teeth and his gums were bleeding, so I went straight to his doctor and she was clearly concerned.”
The pediatrician ran some blood tests and promised to call Erica with results. That evening, Aydn’s pre-kindergarten class had a Christmas program at school, so the family went together to the church to watch. As Erica was sitting in the audience waiting for her son’s class to make its appearance in the show, her phone rang. It was the doctor, who had received the results of Aydn’s blood tests. Erica and James needed to get him to the hospital as soon as possible.
On Friday morning, the next day, the Picketts went to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers to get additional testing for Aydn, and he was officially diagnosed with ALL. By Sunday, he had begun chemotherapy treatments.
Despite the intense therapy, the little boy responded remarkably well to the treatments. Erica says that he never became nauseous and never complained.
“He did so well with the chemotherapy,” she said. “He started kindergarten, got straight As and only missed one day. He even went back to playing soccer.”
For the next year and a half, Aydn received successful treatments, and eventually got to the maintenance stage. On Thursday, Aug. 9, of last year, he underwent a lumbar puncture with intrathecal chemotherapy, which was a treatment he had received countless times in the past 19 months. But this time, his spinal fluid showed leukemia cells.
The next day, Erica received another devastating phone call from Aydn’s oncologist. He had relapsed.
By now, Aydn was 6 and his sister Abby was 5. The family had spent more than 18 months mostly separated, with Erica spending much of her time taking Aydn to and from treatments and staying in the hospital with him. Even though Abby was well cared for at home by her father and grandmother, Sue Hayek, she was understandably upset at the prospect of having her mother and brother away from home again, as Erica and Aydn returned to the hospital.
It was determined that he needed a bone marrow transplant, and 36 days later, he was discharged from the hospital and sent home to await the procedure.
Bone marrow transplant recipients are matched with potential donors through an international database. Though there were quite a few very good matches for Aydn in the registry, doctors discovered that his sister Abby’s bone marrow was a nine out of 10 match for her brother.
Dr. Gauri Sunkersett, Aydn’s primary bone marrow transplant physician at All Children’s, explained her decision to use Abby for the donation, even though her bone marrow was not a perfect match.
“The best donor is someone who is biologically close to you,” she said. “Abby had certain characteristics that were more unique on a biological level, so that made Aydn’s matching a little bit unusual, but it was still the best option.”
Despite those differences, Dr. Sunkersett and her team felt Abby’s marrow had the best chance of transplant success. She spent quite a bit of time explaining the transplant process to young Abby, who was anxious to help, but a little frightened of the surgery itself.
Then on Dec. 12 of last year, Abby gave her brother the ultimate Christmas present — the gift of life. Dr. Sunkersett removed Abby’s marrow from her hip bone and said the transplant procedure went very well.
“While you can get bone marrow from any part of the body, the larger bones are better, and hip bones are great,” she said. “She’s such a brave little girl, and there’s a lot of weight and pressure on sibling donors.”
Though both brother and sister came through the surgery well, Aydn is in the midst of a 100-day stay in St. Petersburg, since he needs to be close by All Children’s as he recovers from the transplant and his immune system is compromised. Dr. Sunkersett said Abby’s bone marrow is working well in Aydn’s body and at his 30-day BMT scan, he was cancer-free.
Problems could arise, such as fevers and infections, but for now, the Pickett family is hopeful that Aydn is on the road to a full recovery. Erica said she is incredibly thankful for the love and care she received from the transplant team at All Children’s Hospital.
She added that Abby is just now beginning to understand the importance of what she has done for her brother.
“Neither she nor Aydn fully understood how extreme (the procedure) was,” Erica said. “Abby and I were walking in the mall one day afterwards, though, and she turned to me and said, ‘You’re welcome.’ I asked her for what and she smiled and said, ‘You’re welcome, Mom, for saving my brother.’”
