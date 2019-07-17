By TONYA BURGESS
Board of Realtors
The Young Professionals Network of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors held its second cleanup of the year on June 22. The group cleaned up Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive in Englewood as part of its two-year commitment.
Members of the committee collected seven buckets of trash. It ranged from cigarette butts to plastic and wiring.
YPN has two more cleanups scheduled for this year. Shortly after the last YPN cleanup, Keep Charlotte Beautiful awarded the Young Professionals with a certificate and commemorative plaque for its volunteer efforts in 2018-19.
For more information about the YPN or the Englewood Area Board of Realtors, visit www.englewoodareaboardof realtors.com.
