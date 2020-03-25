As we combine our resources here at Sun Newspapers and focus on local coverage of not only COVID-19 but also all the other news that matters to you, we realized we needed a temporary name change.
We will now be the Daily Sun on weekdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, we will keep our name of Sunday Sun.
This name change means we do not have to stop the presses between editions, saving on newsprint costs, and also giving our staff new deadlines during this pandemic.
"You will still receive the same in-depth local news for your community," Publisher Glen Nickerson said.
All of our content online remains at YourSun.com.
