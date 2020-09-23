The Venice Art Center named the 10th winner of the weekly South County Student Online Exhibit and Contest.
For week No. 10, the awardee is Cierra Stanton, 16, of North Port, for her drawing “Doggy.”
For week No. 9, the awardee was Chau Mai, 18, of Venice for the drawing “Our Hero.”
For week No. 8, the awardee was Rainer Dolmanet, 19, of Venice for the graphite “Zoe.”
For week No. 7, the awardee was Chau Mai, 18, of Venice for the watercolor “Astronaut Dream.”
For week No. 6, the awardee was Gianna Rafaniello, 17, of Osprey for her drawing “Billie.”
For week No. 5, the awardee was Cierra Stanton, 16, of North Port for her drawing “Light and Shadow.”
