NORTH PORT — Despite being shorthanded, Wax led most of the way in taking a 59-50 victory over Metts in North Port Youth Basketball Inc. 12-13-year old division play Saturday at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Wax is 4-1 and in good shape for the rest of the season as they trail just Bieniek which is 5-0. Wax had a balanced attack as Jackson Kinker led with 16 points. Collin Hellen led Metts with 17 points.
“We played well and we only had six players today,” said Wax coach Michael Wax. “In our only loss this season, we had just five players so we’re doing really well now.”
Bieniek took an easy 45-23 victory over Guerreiro to stay undefeated. Corbett rallied to take a 40-37 victory over Leavitt in another 12-13 contest. It was Corbett’s first victory. Noah Pierce led the winners with 11 points and Malakai Corbett added 9 points.
“We hustled and played hard,” said Corbett coach Corey Corbett. “That was the key.”
In 14-17 competition, Mendez stayed unbeaten at 5-0 with a 62-50 victory over Robinson. Mendez has scored 259 points and given up 208 on the season. In other 14-17 contests, Metts topped Bieniek 52-36 and Reichel edged Kline 50-47. Reichel is in second place at 4-1 and Metts is third at 3-2.
Oluewu and Van Salisbury are tied for first place in the 10-11 division with 4-1 records. After being upset by Metts last week, Oluewu came back strong to defeat Baker on Saturday. Anthony Bosse led with 15 points and Usman Phillips added 10 points.
“The difference this time was we focused,” said Oluewu coach Fatimoh Oluewu. “We didn’t try to rush it this time and slowed it down and that worked.”
Van Salisbury was impressive in taking a 38-12 victory over Guerreiro.
Dennis and Delagrange are tied for first place in the four-team 8-9 division with 4-1 records. Delagrange topped Poorman 22-14 and Dennis outscored Gent 36-28.
