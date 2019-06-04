NORTH PORT — Practices will start Monday for the beginning of the North Port Youth Basketball Inc’s summer season.
The season will begin Saturday, June 15, at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Unlike the winter season, there won’t be any official scoring for the games and there won’t be any post-season playoffs. There will be five age-group divisions; 5-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-17. The last games will be July 27. There are four teams scheduled for the 5-7, 8-9 and 14-17 divisions and six teams for the 10-11 and 12-13 divisions.
The summer league gives youths a chance to sharpen their skills for the winter youth basketball season, the middle school season and possibly the high school season.
Andrew Baker is the NPYB president and Scott Bieniek is the vice president/registar.
Youth football
The North Port Youth Athletic Club’s flag football teams are playing again June 8 at the George Mullens Activity Center. Games will begin about 9 a.m. There are three age divisions: Tiny, Junior and Senior division. Each division has different rules regarding number of passes and runs.
The Tiny division plays on an 80-yard field instead of an 100-yard field.
The regular season ends June 15 and the playoffs will be June 22. Signups are continuing for the North Port Mustangs Pop Warner fall tackle season. They play in the Peace River Conference.
The North Port Huskies are also having signups for their fall tackle season in the Manatee Youth Football Conference. The Huskies will begin voluntary conditioning drills later this month at the Butler Park field. Both the Huskies and Mustangs will begin regular fall practice later this summer.
