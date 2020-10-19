The Englewood Cats 8u team defeated the Manatee Storm, 20-6, on Saturday.

The Cats' defense shutdown the Storm and forced five fumbles. Hunter Conley, Gage Simmons, Kingston Bellanger, Abram McFarland and Rylan Bannan all had fumble recoveries.

Additionally, Landon Spence, Charley Morris, Weston White, Noah Smith, Hunter Conley and Trevor Hamelin all registered either multiple tackles for loss or key sacks.

Offensively, running back Mike MacLeod rushed for two touchdowns and 93 yards behind the line of Rylan Morris, Abram McFarland, Blake Conley Landon Spence, Charley Morris, Rylan Bannan and Weston White.

Quarterback Day Adams completed 9 of 16 with a TD and rushed for 63 yards, while receiver Gage Simmons hauled in nine receptions for 68 yards receiving and a TD.

