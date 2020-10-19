The Englewood Cats 8u team defeated the Manatee Storm, 20-6, on Saturday.
The Cats' defense shutdown the Storm and forced five fumbles. Hunter Conley, Gage Simmons, Kingston Bellanger, Abram McFarland and Rylan Bannan all had fumble recoveries.
Additionally, Landon Spence, Charley Morris, Weston White, Noah Smith, Hunter Conley and Trevor Hamelin all registered either multiple tackles for loss or key sacks.
Offensively, running back Mike MacLeod rushed for two touchdowns and 93 yards behind the line of Rylan Morris, Abram McFarland, Blake Conley Landon Spence, Charley Morris, Rylan Bannan and Weston White.
Quarterback Day Adams completed 9 of 16 with a TD and rushed for 63 yards, while receiver Gage Simmons hauled in nine receptions for 68 yards receiving and a TD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.