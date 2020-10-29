On Saturday the Cats traveled down to Lee County and beat the Hawks by a score of 41-6.
Defensively the Cats smothered the Hawks as Kingston Ballenger, Charley Morris, Noah Smith, Abram McFarland, Rylan Bannan, Hunter Conley, Blake Conley and Trevor Hamelin who all had multiple tackles for loss and at least one sack. Also Rylan Bannan and Kingston Ballenger joined forces to force a fumble that Abram McFarland recovered.
Offensively the Cats received great line play by Rylan Morris, Weston White, Blake Conley, and Landon Spence. Abram McFarland and Mike MacLeod each surpassed 100 yards rushing and accounted for a touchdown. Fellow running back Hunter Conley had 25 yards and a TD. Wide receiver Gage Simmons had 10 receptions for 187 yards and 2 TDS, while quarterback Day Adams completed 10-15 for 187 and 2 TDS and rushed for 20 yards and a TD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.