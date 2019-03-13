NORTH PORT — The first games of the spring North Port Youth Athletic Club tackle football season will be Saturday at the George Mullen Center.
North Port’s Junior Varsity and Pee Wee teams will take on the Fort Myers Firecats, one of the strongest organizations in the Pop Warner Peace River Conference fall season. The North Port Mitey Mites will play Estero.
Other teams in the competition Saturday will include Port Charlotte, Cape Youth and Cape Junior.
Port Charlotte’s Bandits fall Pop Warner team is traditionally one of the strongest organizations in Southwest Florida.
Cape Youth and Cape Junior are also usually strong in the Pop Warner fall seasons.
The first game will start at 9 a.m. and the last at 6 p.m. The North Port Mitey Mites will play Estero at 9 a.m., the Pee Wees will take on the Firecats at noon and the junior varsity will play Fort Myers at 1:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte’s Junior Varsity team plays Estero in the final contest.
The NPYAC will have its flag football season following the tackle season, also at the George Mullen Center.
Fall practice for those who play for the North Port Mustangs Pop Warner teams will begin in early August, with a jamboree proceeding the regular season.
