The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra symphonic strings ensemble last rehearsed in Building 42 on March 6. Behind the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School, members practiced for their big concert in April.
They had no idea it would be their final weekly rehearsal and that their annual spring concert would be cancelled.
As the months added up, Donna Smith, director of the symphony’s youth orchestra, was determined to get the kids back together. She worked with Tim Ferguson, the symphony’s director of education, to develop a plan whereby the young musicians could play together while maintaining social distancing and safety.
The youth orchestra already had a relationship with Lake Lutheran Church. Smith is the church’s former music director and the VSYO has presented concerts there. Smith zeroed in on the long, sheltered breezeway there that would allow the students to perform at a safe distance from each other in an outdoor setting.
The rehearsal was optional, and several students did not participate due to concerns about the coronavirus. The seven who did show up to play included one recent VSYO graduate. All wore masks as they secured a spot along the breezeway.
Jenna King, 14, plays violin in the VSYO, and studies dance and chorus.
“This is her first in-person event in months,” said her mother, Donna Hogue. “Donna is so dedicated to pull this together for the kids.”
Amy and Dean D’Angelo brought folding chairs to watch their son Anthony, 14, perform with his friends for the first time in more than three months.
“He’s very excited,” Amy D’Angelo said. “He missed it terribly.”
Smith led the students through a program, including music from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Mozart and music from the “Pirates of the Caribbean.” A light cross breeze provided relief from the heat, as did a quick summer rain shower. Occasionally an outdoor air conditioner unit would kick in a bit loudly. Still throughout the hour-long practice, nobody complained about the heat or masks, or the unusual staging.
“I felt much more motivated,” Diana Labrador said. “It was so fun to play with everybody. It’s better than playing alone.”
Christine Kasten, president/CEO of The Venice Symphony, watched the rehearsal from a bench in the shade.
“It is inspiring to watch these young musicians out here practicing,” Kasten said. “There’s definitely a feeling of celebration that comes with rejoining their peers. I know they were really looking forward to playing together again.
“This is a learning curve, but it went better
