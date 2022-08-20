Zarate’s

A customer crashed into Zarate’s Family Restaurant in Englewood early Saturday morning, temporarily closing it.

ENGLEWOOD — Zarate’s Family Restaurant’s first customer of the day found himself in the dining room a bit earlier than he’d expected.

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the 76-year-old regular hit the gas instead of the brake, jumped the curb and crashed through the popular Englewood eatery’s front wall and window, according to the manager.


