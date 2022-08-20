Zarate’s closes temporarily after predawn crash By Sue Wade Sun Correspondent Aug 20, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A customer crashed into Zarate’s Family Restaurant in Englewood early Saturday morning, temporarily closing it. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — Zarate’s Family Restaurant’s first customer of the day found himself in the dining room a bit earlier than he’d expected.At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the 76-year-old regular hit the gas instead of the brake, jumped the curb and crashed through the popular Englewood eatery’s front wall and window, according to the manager.Restaurant manager Rhonda Lopez cut him free of the car’s deployed air bag.“’I don’t know if I’m going to feel up to breakfast,’” Lopez said he said gamely.Only two employees and owner Jesus Zarates were in the North Access Road restaurant at the time. No one, including the driver, was injured. Lopez said that they’ve been cleared to reopen half of their total dining area within the next few days.“It’s amazing how the community has come together in support of us and our staff,” Lopez said. “We treat everyone who comes through the door like family, and they’re treating us the same.“Other local businesses have called to offer assistance, and quite a few customers offered to help us clean up. For liability reasons, we obviously can’t take them up on it.”During reconstruction, the restaurant’s hours will be posted on social media. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
